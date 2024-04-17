Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.349 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

NYSE:E opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. ENI has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that ENI will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

E has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 28.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

