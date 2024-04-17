First Capital Realty Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
First Capital Realty Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE FCR opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.86.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$171.18 million for the quarter.
