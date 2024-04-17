Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 8.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $91,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 267,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,051. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

