Investors Research Corp Decreases Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tredegar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter worth $425,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 65.3% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 990,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 391,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tredegar by 83.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar Stock Down 3.8 %

Tredegar stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.99 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

(Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

