iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,453,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,479,178 shares.The stock last traded at $41.70 and had previously closed at $41.64.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

