Skylands Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Shimmick as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Shimmick from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shimmick Trading Up 2.2 %

Shimmick stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26. Shimmick Co. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.99.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shimmick Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

