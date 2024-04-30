OLO (OLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. OLO has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OLO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,543. OLO has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $799.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

