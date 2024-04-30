Sabre (SABR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR remained flat at $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. 436,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,334. Sabre has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

