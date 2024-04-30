Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $534.69. 121,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $539.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.07.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

