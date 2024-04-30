Skylands Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NR shares. B. Riley began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE:NR opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.03 million, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

