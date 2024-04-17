iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,189. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.87. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

