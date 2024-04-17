Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $254.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.