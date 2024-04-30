Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,252 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,859,000 after purchasing an additional 144,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

