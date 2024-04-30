Seplat Energy Plc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Seplat Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Seplat Energy stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.10) on Tuesday. Seplat Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.10 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.50 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £985.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,527.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

