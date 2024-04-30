Seplat Energy Plc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Seplat Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
Seplat Energy stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.10) on Tuesday. Seplat Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.10 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.50 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £985.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,527.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Seplat Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seplat Energy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.