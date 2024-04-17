Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) to Hold

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($133.20) to GBX 9,900 ($123.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £115.43 ($143.69).

AZN opened at £109.20 ($135.94) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £103.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,595.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,461 ($117.78) and a one year high of £123.92 ($154.26).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

