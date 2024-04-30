Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $273.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.92 million. On average, analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.