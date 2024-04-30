Bioventus (BVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.120-0.200 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.84 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bioventus Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BVS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,601. The company has a market capitalization of $314.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.50. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at Bioventus

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $29,865.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,334.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $80,435. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

