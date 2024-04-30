FibroGen (FGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FibroGen Trading Up 4.1 %

FGEN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 452,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $112.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

In related news, CEO Thane Wettig purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,039.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

