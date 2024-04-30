QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading 3.7% Higher

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. 72,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 371,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on QuinStreet from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

QuinStreet Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 273,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,766 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 92.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 40.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

