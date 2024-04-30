Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 68,703 shares.The stock last traded at $231.56 and had previously closed at $232.02.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
