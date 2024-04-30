Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Increased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $465.27. 277,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.61 and its 200-day moving average is $444.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

