Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Up 4.1%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 348,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,398,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $767.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

