Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 290,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 377,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,984,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,276 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 132,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 119,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 16,637,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,695,293. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

