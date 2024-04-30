First Ascent Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,266 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 6.8% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $60,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,765. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

