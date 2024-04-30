Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Cap of $9.35 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $9.35 million and $15,145.23 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,361.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00714132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00130628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.62 or 0.00196513 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00099313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,709,034 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

