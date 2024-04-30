Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Grows By 18.1%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,346,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 1,140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,487.7 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTAF traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 364. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $86.93.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

