Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,615 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,415 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.5 %

BUD stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

