Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,615 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,415 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.5 %
BUD stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- About the Markup Calculator
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.