iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after buying an additional 436,752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after buying an additional 241,824 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IHI opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.