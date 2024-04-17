Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $513,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 936.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Visa by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.87.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $271.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.49. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

