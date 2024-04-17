JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of JFrog worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 148.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $26,553.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,447.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,219,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Up 2.7 %

FROG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. 469,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,587. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 0.99.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FROG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

