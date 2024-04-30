Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $265.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.58. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

