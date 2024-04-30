Terra (LUNA) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $401.56 million and $25.44 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 726,363,515 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

