Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Up 9.6% in April

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freightos in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in shares of Freightos by 49.0% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freightos by 100.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Freightos Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRGO opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Freightos has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos ( NASDAQ:CRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 21.23% and a negative net margin of 322.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Freightos will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

