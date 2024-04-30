Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $121.51 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.13 or 0.00013290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $121.51 million and $6.56 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00034275 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,939,456 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

