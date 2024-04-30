Short Interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Declines By 6.0%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 246,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fathom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FTHM shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Fathom Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.97. Fathom has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Fathom

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.