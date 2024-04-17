Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,126,000 after acquiring an additional 377,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,116,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares during the period.

XHB stock opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $111.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

