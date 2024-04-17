Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TIP opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

