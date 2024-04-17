Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.28. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $150.45.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.
