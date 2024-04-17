Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lakeside Advisors INC. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $459.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.86 and a 200 day moving average of $433.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

