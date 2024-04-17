Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 694 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lakeside Advisors INC. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 5.0% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $192.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,506. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

