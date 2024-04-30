Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 237.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 393,881 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,411 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 1,325.8% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Yum China by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 369,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YUMC

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

