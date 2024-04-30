Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,030 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.
NYSE KYN opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $10.15.
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
