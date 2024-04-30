HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Plans Dividend of $0.31

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HSBC Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 696.90 ($8.75) on Tuesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 699.80 ($8.79). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 623.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 618.22. The company has a market cap of £131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.30) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.17) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 660 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 822.94 ($10.34).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

