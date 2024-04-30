LifeVantage (LFVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 19.96%.

LifeVantage Trading Down 2.8 %

LFVN opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.78. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

