Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $44,000 in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 778,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,488. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $984.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. Analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

