Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $35,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,827. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

