Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.06% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,437,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. 336,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,923. The stock has a market cap of $929.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

