Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys 8,155 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.94. 163,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,878. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

