Intrust Bank NA Purchases 2,107 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 261,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in CVS Health by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 654,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

