Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,910 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,996,000. American Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,605,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,149,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.51. 12,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,602. The company has a market capitalization of $564.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

